Sources: Oregon and Washington expected to join Big Ten; ASU and UA future uncertain

FILE - The Pac-12 logo is shown at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college...
FILE - The Pac-12 logo is shown at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2019. Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 to return to the conference the Buffaloes jilted a dozen years ago, and the Big 12 celebrated the reunion with a two-word statement released through Commissioner Brett Yomark: “They’re back.” (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)(Ralph Freso | AP)
By Alexis Cortez and The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:16 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The future of the PAC-12 is in even more danger as multiple reports say additional teams are slated to join the Big Ten. According to sources, Oregon and Washington are the two latest teams being invited to join the power conference, and they are expected to accept the invitation. The Ducks and Huskies still must officially apply for membership. The Big Ten presidents, who met Friday morning to discuss expansion, need to officially approve. The conference is expected to hold a vote later Friday.

The Ducks and Huskies will be the latest schools to join the Big Ten, which is already welcoming former Pac-12 members USC and UCLA next year. Meanwhile, the Big 12 conference has been pursuing Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to join Colorado, which the latter announced it was leaving the Pac-12 last week. The Big 12 also outmaneuvered the Pac-12 and agreed to an extension of media rights deals with ESPN and Fox with two years left on its deal. Arizona has been in serious discussions to follow Colorado to the Big 12. Arizona State has needed more convincing, along with Utah.

Meanwhile, in Tempe, fans had mixed feelings about the potential move. Arizona’s Family spoke with some fans who said the two schools would have to bring their best game. “I think it’s a loss. That’s my opinion,” fan Dan Vangosen said. “I think that they’re better off staying in the Pac-12. You’ve got the huge traditional rivalries.” “I think that would be a joke,” Wildcats fan Luis Escarcega said. “We’re the Territorial Cup. That’s like a 100-year-plus rivalry. You can’t just ruin that and just let these guys do that. It’s not about the money, and if it’s about the money, pay the kids first instead of the greedy guys behind the scenes.” A source told Arizona’s Family University of Arizona currently has a standing offer to join the Big 12.

When the deal is done, Oregon and Washington will become the 17th and 18th members of the Big Ten, and the third and fourth schools on the West Coast, joining USC and UCLA.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

