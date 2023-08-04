Salvation Army to keep Phoenix area heat relief stations open over the weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After July’s historic heatwave, the Valley is facing another excessive heat warning this weekend and a number of First Alert weather days. See the latest forecast here.

The Salvation Army normally does not keep its heat relief stations open over the weekend, but it will this time due to forecasted highs of up to 115 degrees. It comes as the non-profit also sees a historic need in the community.

The non-profit says in 2022, it typically served about 300 people a day. In July of this year, it served an average of more than 800. Here is a list of the 11 heat relief stations open in the Valley from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends:

· Apache Junction: Apache Junction Corps Community Center, 605 E. Broadway Ave.

· Avondale: Estrella Mountain Corps Community Center, 11 N. Third Ave.

· Chandler: Chandler Corps Community Center, 85 E. Saragosa St.

· Glendale: Glendale Corps Community Center, 6010 W. Northern Ave.

· Mesa: Mesa Corps Community Center, 241 E. Sixth St.

· Phoenix: Phoenix Citadel Corps Community Center, 628 N. Third Ave., Phoenix Maryvale Corps Community Center, 4318 W. Clarendon Ave., Ray & Joan Kroc Center Phoenix, 1375 E. Broadway Road, Phoenix Family Services Office, 2707 E. Van Buren St., Bldg. 2.

· Surprise: North West Valley Corps Community Center, 17420 N. Avenue of the Arts Blvd.

· Tempe: Tempe Corps Community Center, 40 E. University Drive.

The Salvation Army also has a mobile hydration van that travels to communities where it is most needed.

