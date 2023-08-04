Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Idaho bus filled with teen campers crashes on winding highway, injuring 11

Authorities said first responders from several agencies were at the scene.
Authorities said first responders from several agencies were at the scene.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:55 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A school bus carrying teenage campers rolled over on a winding Idaho highway Friday afternoon, injuring 11 people, the Idaho State Police said.

Seven of those hurt had critical injuries and four had non-critical injuries, according to an ISP news release. The Boise County Coroner’s office had not received any reports of fatalities as of 5:45 p.m., coroner’s investigator Noah Webster said.

The bus was carrying about 30 campers and staff back to Boise from the Treasure Valley YMCA’s camp at Horsethief Reservoir. All of the teens on the bus were between 13 and 18 years old, according to ISP. They were all taken to area hospitals to be checked out, the ISP said.

The Valley County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified of the crash about 3 p.m., and several law enforcement and emergency medical agencies responded.

Treasure Valley YMCA Director David Duro he wasn’t immediately able to comment on the crash.

“We are in the middle of managing parents and children, so I don’t have an update for you at this time,” Duro said.

The YMCA camp where children can engage in canoeing, archery, zip-lining and other outdoor activities is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of the crash site. The popular camp runs multiple sessions throughout the summer for kids between 2nd and 11th grades, and the YMCA frequently runs several buses full of kids to and from each session.

The crash blocked both lanes of Highway 55. The two-lane road is one of the state’s two major north-south routes, and it is frequently packed with weekend travelers headed from the Boise region to the vacation destination of McCall and popular area campsites.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
One person taking a drug for weight loss said she also lost interest in some addictive...
Woman sues drug makers of Ozempic and Mounjaro over severe gastrointestinal issues
A suspect was rushed to a hospital following a shooting involving Mesa police officers Thursday...
Mesa police officer shoots, kills armed robbery suspect
Family members confirmed he passed away from injuries related to the attack on Sunday.
70-year-old man dies weeks after attack by alleged carjacker in Chandler
On Friday, Gov. Katie Hobbs announced a new program to bring more specialized apprentices to...
Gov. Hobbs announces initiative with TSMC microchip company aimed to help workers

Latest News

Friends, family and police are looking for a woman who went missing while on a hike in north...
Search underway for missing hiker in north Phoenix
The Phoenix Police Department chief says the Department of Justice's investigation into the...
Phoenix Police chief gives update on DOJ investigation into department
Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
Big Ten grabs Ducks, Huskies and AP source says Big 12 poised to take 3 more from reeling Pac-12
Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Friends, family looking for woman who went missing during Phoenix hike