Phoenix mom claims student with special needs denied services, wants school to improve programs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Derek Smith looks like any other happy, outgoing kid who loves karate and swimming. But the truth is, this Phoenix fourth grader has some special needs after being born with a congenital heart defect.

His mother, Gail Smith, claims she reached out numerous times to Phoenix-based Creighton Unified School District to get Derek the special education services he needs. But each time, she was reportedly told that he doesn’t qualify and didn’t need an evaluation.

“I feel like the ball has been dropped for my son,” said Smith. “He would have qualified for services for the last four years since kindergarten, and they really have done him a disservice.”

Smith insists she’s not the only parent with a special needs student who’s been turned away when asking for help.

“Unfortunately, he is not an isolated case,” said Smith. “I’ve spoken to other friends with children in the district, and their children were refused evaluations as well.”

The years of complaints appear to have finally sparked some action from the Creighton School District, which released this statement: “At the direction of the governing board and new superintendent the Creighton School District is undertaking an evaluation of our special education programs and services.”

Arizona’s Family reached out to the Arizona Center for Disability Law (ACDL) and was told there are likely many other school districts across the state not evaluating students that could use some help.

“If that process is delayed for students, these are missed opportunities for students that may have special needs, like speech and language and behavioral needs,” said senior staff advocate Renaldo Fowler with the ACDL. “That delay process can really have a grave impact on students with disabilities.”

Smith is hopeful that sharing her story will get more school districts to re-evaluate their special needs programs. “I think it’s a positive first step that will hopefully bring about change in the special ed department,” she said. “I’m hoping it brings some light to this problem that’s not just happening to our district, but other districts as well.”

