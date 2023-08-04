Peoria woman among Etsy sellers frustrated over payment delays

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Tanya Ross of Peoria is a treasure hunter, finding old furniture and giving it new life. “I see what I’m going to do with it before I go buy it,” she said.

Ross has an Etsy shop where she sells her furniture flips, but the online marketplace hasn’t released the money from her most recent sale. “They gave me 25% of it minus taxes and fees, so I ended up with $93 out of a $1,200 sale,” Ross said. The sale was local, so Ross delivered it personally at the end of June. “I didn’t provide a tracking number, and even the buyer stated that they received it in perfect condition,” she added. “They’re still holding my money.”

The vast majority of sellers on Etsy receive their money right away, but some sales are put in reserves. According to the company, payment reserves have been in place since 2021, and on average, money that is held in a reserve is made available to sellers within two weeks of the order date.

“I haven’t listed anything else because I’m not sure if I’m going to get paid for it,” she said. She’s not alone. Some sellers threatened to close up shop over recent reserves. This week, Etsy responded to the concerns. In a statement, the company’s payments lead, Chirag Patel, said Etsy uses payment reserves on a limited basis to keep the marketplace safe, protecting buyers and sellers from fraud. Patel acknowledged the reserves “may have led to disruptions in how some sellers manage their day-to-day operations.”

Etsy is promising changes. For a vast majority of sellers, the percentage of money held in reserve will be less. The company says it will also improve communication with sellers. “Our team is working hard to implement these updates in the coming days, and we will notify sellers if there has been any change to the status of their reserves,” Patel wrote. “We hope that these updates make it easier for you to continue running your businesses even if a reserve is placed on your account. Longer term, we will maintain flexible payout options and iterate on the structure of the program and refine the criteria and process we use to identify when and where reserves are most appropriate.”

“They’re supposed to be reducing the percentage in reserve that’s held from us, the seller, from 75% to 30%, which is still, in my opinion, unacceptable,” Ross said. “If they want to do a purchase protection for buyers, they need to provide a seller protection for us.”

A spokesperson for Etsy says it expects the most common reserve level to be 30%, but noted reserve rates will still vary.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.