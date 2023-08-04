Your Life
Overheated hiker in critical condition after rescue from South Mountain in Phoenix

A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after becoming overheated while hiking South...
A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after becoming overheated while hiking South Mountain in Phoenix Friday morning.(Phoenix Fire Dept.)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:34 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A man is hospitalized in critical condition after becoming overheated while hiking South Mountain Friday morning.

Around 9 a.m., Phoenix Fire Technical Rescue teams were dispatched to South Mountain’s Mormon Trail about a hiker in distress. Fire officials say crews hiked to the summit of the mountain and found a 22-year-old man suffering from dehydration and other heat-related issues. While rescuers worked to lower the man’s temperature, a helicopter was called to hoist him off the mountain and to a nearby ambulance. He was then taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The temperature recorded at South Mountain at 9 a.m. was 95 degrees. Firefighters involved in the rescue went through a rehab and rehydration process before returning to duty, but no other injuries were reported.

