Overheated hiker in critical condition after rescue from South Mountain in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after becoming overheated while hiking South Mountain Friday morning.

Around 9 a.m., Phoenix Fire Technical Rescue teams were dispatched to South Mountain’s Mormon Trail about a hiker in distress. Fire officials say crews hiked to the summit of the mountain and found a 22-year-old man suffering from dehydration and other heat-related issues. While rescuers worked to lower the man’s temperature, a helicopter was called to hoist him off the mountain and to a nearby ambulance. He was then taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The temperature recorded at South Mountain at 9 a.m. was 95 degrees. Firefighters involved in the rescue went through a rehab and rehydration process before returning to duty, but no other injuries were reported.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.