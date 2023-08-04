Your Life
Big Ten clears the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, AP sources say

Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker Dominique Hampton (7) tries to defend during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.(AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:56 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(AP) — The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership in the conference, four people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the conference and schools were finalizing an official agreement and announcement.

The Ducks and Huskies from the Pac-12 still must officially apply for membership and the Big Ten presidents, who met Friday morning to discuss expansion, need to officially approve.

When it’s done, they will become the 17th and 18th members of the Big Ten, and the third and fourth on the West Coast, joining USC and UCLA.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

