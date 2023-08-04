Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Florida officials said remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing by family. (SOURCE: WWSB)
By Melissa Ratliff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:39 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - The remains of a woman found in 2007 have been positively identified as a woman who was never reported missing, according to Florida officials.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information from anyone familiar with the victim, who was identified as Jeana Burrus.

Jeana Burrus’ remains were discovered buried in a shallow grave in a wooded area of Ashton Court on Feb. 6, 2007.

WWSB reports the circumstances surrounding her death remained cold until November 2022. At that time, the sheriff’s office began working with DNA Labs International Inc. to use current advancements in DNA testing and genetic genealogy to identify Jeana Burrus.

Officials said the victim was determined to be 39 years old at the time of her death. She lived on Pauline Avenue in Sarasota with her husband James Burrus and their son, James Burrus Jr.

On Thursday, WWSB reported the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office named James Burrus as a person of interest in the case.

Jeana Burrus was unemployed while her husband worked at a local body shop, according to officials. Her son was a student at Gulf Gate Elementary School during the 2005 and 2006 academic year.

Authorities said Jeana Burrus was never reported missing by family, and her whereabouts had not been questioned, complicating the investigation into her death.

The sheriff’s office is now asking the public for help with uncovering details of the circumstances surrounding her death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Ng at 941-861-4900.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fires are ripping through debris at a business in Phoenix.
Crews gain control of fires at Phoenix industrial businesses; 3 firefighters hurt
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Police say 7-year-old Pax Messerly was found at 10 p.m.
Phoenix police find missing 7-year-old boy
British Airways cancelled Phoenix flights for 11 days in 2023 during the height of the busy...
Why British Airways stopped flying to Phoenix Sky Harbor for 11 days
Troopers took 44-year-old Lillian Parker into custody on Wednesday.
DPS: Reckless driver in custody after striking car on I-10 in Phoenix, fighting with troopers

Latest News

Jane Hesse says she’s glad the ordeal is over after On Your Side got involved.
Gilbert woman finally gets $1,000 voucher from airline
Flores is not only a coach, he is the head of the Arizona Sugar Skulls.
Coach in Goodyear wins Pay It Forward Award
A Phoenix mom wants the Creighton School District's programs to change after her son was denied...
Phoenix mom claims student with special needs denied services, wants school to improve programs
A Goodyear baseball coach won the Pay It Forward Award. Sponsored by Penguin Air, America First...
Parent Pays It Forward to Goodyear baseball coach