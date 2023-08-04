Mesa animal rescue steps in to help injured pigeon

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sometimes when you encounter an injured animal, it’s challenging to find help. However, one Mesa organization is taking helping animals to a new level. Crystal’s Critter Haven is a local nonprofit animal rescue, rehabilitation and sanctuary for animals in need. The rescue stepped in to help an injured pigeon found by a Valley family.

Kristen Rice shared with Arizona’s Family that she and her family found a pigeon acting strangely and flopping around on their patio. She contacted the rescue via Facebook, and Crystal said she could take in the injured pigeon.

Rice paid a visit to the nonprofit, and the pigeon was diagnosed with a parasite. Since the bird was young and relatively healthy, Crystal says he has a good chance of making a full recovery with some supportive care. “This woman is absolutely wonderful, doing all of this on donations alone and volunteering her time. She’s extremely knowledgeable with an enormous heart!” Rice shared with Arizona’s Family.

Crystal and her volunteers have helped nurse countless animals back to help. If you’d like to help donate to the rescue, click or tap here. If you know someone or an organization doing something good in your community, nominate them for our segment here.

