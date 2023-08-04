Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Mesa animal rescue steps in to help injured pigeon

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Crystal’s Critter Haven is a local nonprofit animal rescue, rehabilitation and sanctuary for animals in need. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:40 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sometimes when you encounter an injured animal, it’s challenging to find help. However, one Mesa organization is taking helping animals to a new level. Crystal’s Critter Haven is a local nonprofit animal rescue, rehabilitation and sanctuary for animals in need. The rescue stepped in to help an injured pigeon found by a Valley family.

Kristen Rice shared with Arizona’s Family that she and her family found a pigeon acting strangely and flopping around on their patio. She contacted the rescue via Facebook, and Crystal said she could take in the injured pigeon.

Rice paid a visit to the nonprofit, and the pigeon was diagnosed with a parasite. Since the bird was young and relatively healthy, Crystal says he has a good chance of making a full recovery with some supportive care. “This woman is absolutely wonderful, doing all of this on donations alone and volunteering her time. She’s extremely knowledgeable with an enormous heart!” Rice shared with Arizona’s Family.

Crystal and her volunteers have helped nurse countless animals back to help. If you’d like to help donate to the rescue, click or tap here. If you know someone or an organization doing something good in your community, nominate them for our segment here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
One person taking a drug for weight loss said she also lost interest in some addictive...
Woman sues drug makers of Ozempic and Mounjaro over severe gastrointestinal issues
A suspect was rushed to a hospital following a shooting involving Mesa police officers Thursday...
Mesa police officer shoots, kills armed robbery suspect
Family members confirmed he passed away from injuries related to the attack on Sunday.
70-year-old man dies weeks after attack by alleged carjacker in Chandler
Department of Public Safety troopers say one of the semi-trucks caught on fire, which sparked a...
Westbound I-10 lanes reopen in Tonopah after semi-truck crash sparks brush fire

Latest News

Crystal’s Critter Haven is a local nonprofit animal rescue, rehabilitation and sanctuary for...
Mesa animal rescue helps injured pigeon
Due to excessive heat, the Salvation Army will be keeping its Heat Relief Stations around the...
Salvation Army to keep Phoenix area heat relief stations open over the weekend
Nearly a dozen Salvation Army Heat Relief Stations will be open around the Valley this weekend...
Phoenix area Salvation Army heat relief stations open over weekend
Flores is not only a coach, he is the head of the Arizona Sugar Skulls.
Coach in Goodyear wins Pay It Forward Award