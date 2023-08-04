Man arrested in deadly shooting at Glendale park

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police announced on Friday they arrested the man who shot and killed another man at a Glendale park. Investigators said 44-year-old Eron Corrales was taken into custody after connecting the car that left the shooting to him.

On Thursday, around 4 p.m., an officer saw people running out of Bonsall Park South at 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. The witnesses pointed out a man, later identified as 53-year-old Byron Lamar McBrine, who had been shot to death, to the officer. Witnesses said the suspect ran into a four-door sedan after the shooting. Detectives said they used its Real Time Crime Center to identify the car as a blue Volkswagen and that it was linked to Corrales.

Detectives found him and he was arrested on unrelated drug charges. According to police, officers found evidence of the shooting after the arrest. He was booked into jail on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, misconduct involving weapons and possession of drugs for sale.

