How much water do you actually need?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Summer’s blistering heat can be hard to beat, but drinking plenty of water is necessary to prevent dehydration and other problems. But how much water do you really need to drink? Is drinking literally eight glasses full of water a day the answer? As Consumer Reports reveals, it might be less than you think.

Is following the old-age tenet of drinking eight glasses of water a day the way to go? Keeping properly hydrated doesn’t mean measuring and downing water all day. Our bodies are different, and the amount of fluids we each need varies.

So what’s the best way to stay hydrated? The good news is it doesn’t have to be all water all the time. Seltzer, milk, fruit juice, coffee, and tea are great ways to get fluids into your body. But avoid sugary drinks like soda as they’re full of empty calories.

What about drinks and powders that claim to be “ultra-hydrating?” They often contain electrolytes, which may benefit athletes who sweat a lot. Still, they often also have sugar and artificial flavors, so water is good enough for the rest of us who exercise moderately.

Foods are another great source of fluids that might surprise you! Yes, nearly everything we eat has some water in it. Look for fruits and vegetables, as they are the go-to source of the best water replacers. One good option is watermelon, where one small wedge contains 7 ounces of water. Eat a large peach and get about 5 ounces. A cup of cucumber—that’s 4 ounces.

In the end, though, paying attention to your body is really important. Look out for symptoms of fatigue, wooziness, headaches, and cramps. And if you or someone else is suffering from heatstroke, call 911 immediately, get into an air-conditioned room, and do not drink anything.

If you do exercise, it might be a good idea to weigh yourself before and after your workout and drink 16 to 24 ounces of fluid for every pound you’ve lost after your exercise.

