Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

GRAPHIC: ‘A fight for his life’: Bystander helps police officer during struggle with suspect

An officer chased down a suspect, and the suspect tried to reach for his gun.
An officer chased down a suspect, and the suspect tried to reach for his gun.(kfda)
By Vanessa Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:55 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - An Amarillo Police Department officer is in the hospital after a fight with a suspect led to a shot fired Friday morning near Western Street.

About 8 a.m., an Amarillo motorcycle officer was conducting a traffic stop and learned that the driver had a warrant.

The officer tried to arrest him, but the suspect started fighting and resisting and got away.

This led to a chase that ended up in an alley behind Network Finance in the area of Southwestern 34th Avenue and South Western Street, Sgt. Carla Burr said.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video includes content that some may find disturbing, as well as strong language.

Video obtained by NewsChannel 10 shows the chase. The officer knocked into the suspect and brought him down to the ground.

While they were fighting and struggling with each other on the ground, the video shows the suspect reaching for the officer’s handgun.

A bystander jumped in to help the officer with the suspect. The suspect reached for the gun again, and at some point, a shot was fired.

The officer was grazed but continued to hold the suspect down until back up arrived.

“I’m really proud of the officer,” Burr said. “It was probably terrifying, and he was able to keep the suspect from hurting him, hurting anyone else.”

The suspect was arrested and has not been identified.

The officer was treated at the scene of the incident and was taken to a hospital for further treatment, but no one was seriously injured.

“We thank the citizen that stopped. That probably made a huge difference for the officer. It allowed him to gain control, it allowed him to feel a little more confident,” Burr said. “It was a fight for his life.”

Copyright 2023 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
One person taking a drug for weight loss said she also lost interest in some addictive...
Woman sues drug makers of Ozempic and Mounjaro over severe gastrointestinal issues
A suspect was rushed to a hospital following a shooting involving Mesa police officers Thursday...
Mesa police officer shoots, kills armed robbery suspect
Family members confirmed he passed away from injuries related to the attack on Sunday.
70-year-old man dies weeks after attack by alleged carjacker in Chandler
Department of Public Safety troopers say one of the semi-trucks caught on fire, which sparked a...
Westbound I-10 lanes reopen in Tonopah after semi-truck crash sparks brush fire

Latest News

Keller says the fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious, but the cause is still under investigation.
6 people displaced, dog rescued after car fire spreads to 2 homes in Phoenix
The legal team representing the family of Donovan Lewis address the media on Friday, Aug. 4,...
Ohio K-9 officer is charged with murder in the death of a 20-year-old Black man shot in his bed
Nine members of Congress wait to enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Friday, Aug. 4,...
Congressional delegation tours site of Parkland school massacre before experts recreate shooting inside
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney speaks at a news conference to announce the...
Authorities identify woman whose remains were found along Long Island coast in Gilgo Beach killings probe