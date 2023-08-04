Gilbert woman finally gets $1,000 voucher from airline

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jane Hesse says her ordeal with Delta Airlines is finally over, and she couldn’t be happier. “I am full of relief. I feel really good. I’ve been dinking around with this for a year and just getting no place,” she said.

In a previous On Your Side report, Jane explained how she gave up her seat on an overbooked Delta Airlines flight in exchange for a $1,000 voucher for a future flight.

The voucher was supposed to have arrived in her online Delta account. But Jane says she had trouble accessing the account for over a year. Calling the airline, she says, was next to impossible. “You can call Delta, and they will say, ‘I’m looking into that.’ And then I’m on hold for an hour or two,” she explained.

So, On Your Side got involved, and one of our tech-savvy producers spent some time trying to help Jane get into her Delta account. We tried new user names and different passwords, and then, with the help of a family member, Jane finally got into her Delta account to activate the voucher. As a result, Delta said it was mailing Jane $1,000 in gift cards for future travel.

Jane Hesse says she was promised a $1K travel voucher from Delta Airlines after giving up her seat on an overbooked flight, but never received it.

Jane says she’s glad the ordeal is over after On Your Side got involved. “Absolutely. There is no way I would have gotten this money without their help. It’s been a real blessing to have Gary and his team working on my behalf,” she said.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.