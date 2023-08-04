Fans react to potential Big 12 move for Arizona State, University of Arizona

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — As media reports indicate the University of Arizona and Arizona State University could both potentially leave the Pac-12 Conference and move to the Big 12, fans in Tempe had mixed feelings about the potential move. “I feel like it’s going to be way more competition and they’re going to have to bring their game,” Chandler resident Doni Cambel said. “And there’s going to be a lot more scouts looking at them. There’s going to be a lot more eyes on them.” “I think it’s a loss. That’s my opinion,” Dan Vangosen countered. “I think that they’re better off staying in the Pac-12. You’ve got the huge traditional rivalries.”

A source has told Arizona’s Family that UArizona has a standing offer to join the Big 12 and Yahoo! Sports is reporting it’s already been approved. The Arizona Board of Regents is going through a benefits sheet from the Big 12, which includes the TV contract details, projections and commissioner Bret Yormark’s vision statement. The media rights payout is a reported $31.7 million per school in the Big 12. That’s way more than the $20 million per school from the Pac-12 media rights deal that was proposed this week.

Arizona and ASU’s move to the Big 12 could be announced as early as Friday. The Arizona Board of Regents met Thursday night but we don’t know what happened behind closed doors. Utah could also reportedly leave the Pac-12 with the Arizona schools. The moves come weeks after Colorado left the Pac-12 for the Big 12. All signs point to the Pac-12 being on the brink of a major shift.

Instead of playing schools like Oregon or UCLA, a move to the Big 12 would mean matchups against teams like West Virginia or Central Florida. That’s a lot for some fans to wrap their head around, even if it means more exposure and revenue. One thing both University of Arizona and Arizona State fans could agree on is that they don’t want one team to leave and the other to stay. “I think that would be a joke,” Wildcats fan Luis Escarcega said. “We’re the Territorial Cup. That’s like a 100-year-plus rivalry. You can’t just ruin that and just let these guys do that. It’s not about the money, and if it’s about the money, pay the kids first instead of the greedy guys behind the scenes.” “Honestly, that would be horrible if they got rid of the rivalry,” Sun Devils fan Larry Sandrolini added. “Yeah, don’t do it.”

