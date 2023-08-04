Excessive Heat in the weekend forecast

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Today is the first of four First Alert weather days with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect from 10 o’clock this morning until 8 p.m. Monday.

Morning temperatures in the 80s will quickly warm to 114 degrees this afternoon. Strong high-pressure building over our region this weekend brings highs close to 115 on Saturday and Sunday. That would tie the record high for Saturday and set a new record on Sunday for Phoenix. Monday’s forecast high of 114 degrees would also set a new record.

Early next week, high-pressure shifts slightly east, and some monsoon moisture moves back into our region. After a dry and quiet weekend without storms, the high country could begin to see storms again next week. Chances are near only about 10 percent for the Valley on Monday, and most of the rest of next week looks dry at this point.

