Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Excessive Heat in the weekend forecast

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Friday, 8/4/2023
By April Warnecke
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:50 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Today is the first of four First Alert weather days with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect from 10 o’clock this morning until 8 p.m. Monday.

Morning temperatures in the 80s will quickly warm to 114 degrees this afternoon. Strong high-pressure building over our region this weekend brings highs close to 115 on Saturday and Sunday. That would tie the record high for Saturday and set a new record on Sunday for Phoenix. Monday’s forecast high of 114 degrees would also set a new record.

Early next week, high-pressure shifts slightly east, and some monsoon moisture moves back into our region. After a dry and quiet weekend without storms, the high country could begin to see storms again next week. Chances are near only about 10 percent for the Valley on Monday, and most of the rest of next week looks dry at this point.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
One person taking a drug for weight loss said she also lost interest in some addictive...
Woman sues drug makers of Ozempic and Mounjaro over severe gastrointestinal issues
A suspect was rushed to a hospital following a shooting involving Mesa police officers Thursday...
Mesa police officer shoots, kills armed robbery suspect
Family members confirmed he passed away from injuries related to the attack on Sunday.
70-year-old man dies weeks after attack by alleged carjacker in Chandler
Department of Public Safety troopers say one of the semi-trucks caught on fire, which sparked a...
Westbound I-10 lanes reopen in Tonopah after semi-truck crash sparks brush fire

Latest News

Strong high-pressure building over our region this weekend brings highs close to 115 on...
Excessive Heat Warning in effect for the Phoenix area this weekend
Excessive heat is back in the Phoenix forecast, and temps over 110 degrees will once again be...
First Alert: Another hot weekend for Arizona starts Friday
Excessive heat is back in the Phoenix forecast, and temps over 110 degrees will once again be...
Excessive Heat Warnings continue in Phoenix through Monday
High pressure moving toward Arizona will keep temperatures climbing as we head toward the...
Temperatures rising heading into the weekend