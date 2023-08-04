First Alert Days: Excessive heat returns to metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning, with a low of 87 degrees, which is our average low this time of year. Get ready for hotter temperatures that are coming back for a few days. Expect high temperatures from 112 to 116 this weekend into early next week. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning from Friday through Monday. Therefore, Arizona’s Family has issued First Alert Days for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

So far this year, we have had 37 days above 110 degrees, and we are getting closer to the record of 53 days that we broke in 2020.

There is a sign that moisture will return to the Valley starting on Tuesday. The moisture could fuel thunderstorms beginning on Tuesday and lasting through Thursday. Keep your fingers crossed; we have not experienced any measurable rainfall for 135 days!

