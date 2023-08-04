Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

First Alert Days: Excessive heat returns to metro Phoenix

Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 4 p.m. for Friday, 8/4/2023.
By Paul Horton
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning, with a low of 87 degrees, which is our average low this time of year. Get ready for hotter temperatures that are coming back for a few days. Expect high temperatures from 112 to 116 this weekend into early next week. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning from Friday through Monday. Therefore, Arizona’s Family has issued First Alert Days for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

So far this year, we have had 37 days above 110 degrees, and we are getting closer to the record of 53 days that we broke in 2020.

There is a sign that moisture will return to the Valley starting on Tuesday. The moisture could fuel thunderstorms beginning on Tuesday and lasting through Thursday. Keep your fingers crossed; we have not experienced any measurable rainfall for 135 days!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
One person taking a drug for weight loss said she also lost interest in some addictive...
Woman sues drug makers of Ozempic and Mounjaro over severe gastrointestinal issues
A suspect was rushed to a hospital following a shooting involving Mesa police officers Thursday...
Mesa police officer shoots, kills armed robbery suspect
Family members confirmed he passed away from injuries related to the attack on Sunday.
70-year-old man dies weeks after attack by alleged carjacker in Chandler
Department of Public Safety troopers say one of the semi-trucks caught on fire, which sparked a...
Westbound I-10 lanes reopen in Tonopah after semi-truck crash sparks brush fire

Latest News

Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 4 p.m. for Friday, 8/4/2023.
Extreme heat returns to metro Phoenix
Morning temperatures in the 80s will quickly warm to 114 degrees this afternoon.
Excessive Heat in the weekend forecast
Early next week, high-pressure shifts slightly east, and some monsoon moisture moves back into...
Chance of storms moves into the Phoenix area next week
Early next week, high-pressure shifts slightly east, and some monsoon moisture moves back into...
High pressure bringing triple digit temps to the Phoenix area