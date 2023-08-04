Docs: City kept working on Phoenix homeless shelter despite environmental problems

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Newly obtained paperwork shows the city of Phoenix kept working on a planned homeless shelter near downtown even though officials knew about environmental issues and possible methane gas at the site. Axios was the first to get a hold of the documents. The area at 22nd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road underwent a geotechnical evaluation in January. It used to be an illegal dumping ground. “When that kind of activity is happening on a site, there is an increased risk in finding methane or other hazardous gases below the surface,” said Axios reporter Jessica Boehm, who has been reporting on the story for months.

The report found that the city would have to remove the existing fill, which is the debris and dirt built up over decades, to get rid of the hazards. The average removal would be more than 20 feet deep, with more than 32 feet deep in some places. “This method may not be economically feasible,” the report said.

St. Vincent de Paul runs the Washington Street shelter in Phoenix near 24th Street and Washington, along with the city and Maricopa County.

The city kept moving forward with the plan but didn’t do any soil testing until May and June, Boehm said. That’s when high levels of methane were found. “So methane and other hazardous gasses, they can cause asphyxiation. During construction, there could have been explosion concerns. It can be really dangerous,” Boehm said. When the proposal was first made in October, the shelter was supposed to be open before summer 2023 but now the city has scrapped the plan altogether.

The homeless shelter was expected to house 280 people. It was also supposed to have a public toilet like the one designed in Portland, Oregon. Phoenix is now back to square one for a facility. “Even though they were aware of this increased risk, there was no backup plan,” said Boehm.

As the city continues to clean up the state’s largest homeless encampment, known as “The Zone”, the city officials approved in June a plan to build a homeless campground downtown. It’ll be at a vacant lot near 15th Avenue and Jefferson Street. City leaders say it will have showers, bathrooms, shade, and security.

