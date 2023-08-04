Could parole be reinstated for the man who murdered a teen in Flagstaff in 1986?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a stunning murder case in the 1980s. Teenagers were at a summer camp in Flagstaff when a boy stabbed his camp roommate to death. He served time and was let out on parole 30 years later, but his parole was quickly revoked. Now, a court hearing on Friday could determine whether his rights were violated.

Jacob Wideman was a child at the time of the killing and is now a man in his 50s. It’s a fact he violated his parole, but not by committing another crime, only by missing a psychologist appointment. So, does Wideman deserve to be back in prison for life?

The year was August 1986 in Flagstaff. A group of teens from the East Coast was part of a summer camp road-tripping to the West, checking out some of the nation’s most iconic national parks. “They stayed the night in this motel in Flagstaff, and they woke up in the morning and one of the kids from the trip was dead,” said Beth Schwartzkapfel, a writer with “The Marshall Project,” a nonprofit news organization that covers criminal justice.

Sixteen-year-old Eric Kane was stabbed to death in the night by his camp roommate Wideman, who turned himself in about a week later. “Jacob Wideman was known as a nice kid, did well in school,” said Schwartzapefel. “No one saw this coming. It just shocked anyone who knew either of the kids.”

The case became an obsession for Schwartzapfel. Wideman was sentenced to life in prison but was eligible for parole after 25 years. In 2016, he was granted it. But that isn’t where this story ends. “Less than six months later, he was back in prison,” said Schwartzapfel.

The reason is that he missed a psychologist appointment he was required to attend, but Schwartzapfel said the court files show Wideman called the doctor to set up the appointment but never got a call back. The parole board said he made excuses and didn’t try hard enough, so he’s been back in prison since 2017.

Schwartzapfel started a podcast called “Violation” and interviewed Wideman over the phone many times to try and figure out what happened all those decades ago at summer camp. “He had these violent thoughts, these intrusive violent thoughts from a young age that would haunt him,” said Schwartzapfel. “He just kind of lost it,”

Wideman filed a special action in state court claiming his rights were violated. His lawyers will argue in court Friday that the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry made up this violation and he should be released back on parole. It’s a case that makes you think and one that may never have a finite ending. “Can we ever trust that somebody has changed? Can we ever trust that somebody is ready to be free again?” asked Schwartzapfel. “There’s no right answer. If there were a right answer, it wouldn’t be interesting, right? It would just be easy.”

Arizona’s Family did reach out to the victim’s parents to ask if they wanted to share their thoughts on this, but Kane’s dad declined. Friday, the judge will hear oral arguments in the case and it’s likely sometime in the next month or two, the judge will issue a written ruling.

These are the three possible options for Wideman. The judge could say he doesn’t agree with Wideman’s claim and say he should stay in prison. He could say he agrees with Wideman and that this isn’t fair and release him back on parole. He could order Wideman to have another hearing with the parole board and plead his case.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.