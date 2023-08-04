Your Life
Colombian citizen dies after being found in remote southern Arizona area

Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility is currently handling the...
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:34 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
THREE POINTS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has died after investigators say she was found in a remote part of southern Arizona last month.

On July 11, just before 5:30 p.m., Tucson authorities received a 911 call, but the caller immediately hung up. Authorities were able to track the location of the caller to a secluded area a quarter mile south of State Route 86 near Three Points, Arizona. Roughly an hour after the initial call, agents found a woman, who was a Colombian citizen. Investigators say the woman had severe heat stroke and was lethargic and vomiting.

The difficult terrain made it difficult for emergency crews to move the woman, and Border Patrol agents had to carry her 200 yards to their truck before she was airlifted to a Tucson hospital. However, she died the next day of cardiac arrest just before 6:30 a.m.

Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility is currently handling the investigation. Three Points is roughly 27 miles outside of Tucson.

