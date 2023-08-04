Your Life
Coach in Goodyear wins Pay It Forward Award

A Goodyear baseball coach won the Pay It Forward Award. Sponsored by Penguin Air, America First Credit Union, and Super Star Car Wash.
By Paul Horton
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — We decided to Pay It Forward in Goodyear to Alberto Flores, who is a local baseball coach and PE teacher at American Leadership Academy.

Glenn Koch nominated Coach Flores. “I nominated Coach Flores because of all these kids right here and there is a ton more in the West Valley. He helps coach and develop them and makes them feel like their own. What he does for our community is unbelievable,” Koch said.

Flores is not only a coach, he is the head of the whole West Valley baseball club called the Arizona Sugar Skulls. It is a nonprofit baseball club and his passion for teaching kids prompted parents to nominate him for our Pay It Forward Award.

We walked into his school. “Where’s Coach Flores? Glenn tell him what he wins here,” said Paul Horton with Arizona’s Family. “This is from AZ Family TV. You can read it,” said Koch. “It is for great people in our community. Let’s hear it for coach!”

Coach Flores spends countless hours a week making sure his kids learn the fundamentals of baseball. He was touched by the recognition and you could tell he loves coaching. “Everyone likes that feeling of making a difference in a kid. This is why I do it. Thanks to my brothers, I became a baseball player. Now I get to teach these kids. Money can’t replace it,” Coach Flores said. If you want to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward Award, fill out a nomination form on our community page.

