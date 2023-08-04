APS shares programs, how to save on energy during high summer temperatures

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Temperatures are warming again, with no relief from the monsoon, which means no relief from our high summer power bills. APS says there are ways to lower your bill and spread out that financial burden. “When it comes to your energy bill, usage really determines what your energy bill is going to be looking like at the end of the month,” said Yessica del Rincón with APS.

Many could experience bill shock when looking at their summer bills. “We know that during those triple-digit temperatures, customers will probably utilize their A/C around the clock to keep their homes and businesses cool,” she said.

Del Rincón says there are ways to lower your bill during a heat wave. “Our policy is to hold summer disconnections due to lack of payment during the summer months. That policy is in effect until Oct. 15,” she said.

The APS distribution center is monitoring customers' access to power, especially in light of monsoon storms.

Customers also won’t get late fees during this time, but that doesn’t mean not paying your bill is the way to go. “We don’t want customers to get behind, and then their past due amount just continues to grow and grow. Please reach out, we have flexible payment programs, and we’ll work with you. It really is anything that you can pay,” she said.

APS can also assist homeowners with making their homes more energy efficient. “One of the key things with the smart thermostat is that every degree you raise it, you can see about 2 or 3% savings on your energy bill,” she said. Turning your thermostat up could be dangerous, and APS wants customers to know ceiling fans can be a great way to stay cool and save money, helping you feel up to 5 degrees cooler.

To look at a list of resources, plans and programs, visit the APS website here. For more information about programs to help with getting air conditioning units replaced or repaired, click/tap here.

