April’s Arizona Bucket List: Winslow

WINSLOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Along historic Route 66 in Northeastern Arizona, you’ll find people stopping by from around the world. Most have a smile on their face as they pose for a picture and a song on their mind. The Eagles iconic song, “Take it Easy,” is to thank for its reference to standing on a corner in Winslow, Arizona.

Bob Hall, CEO of the Winslow Chamber of Commerce, estimates two million people come to the city each year to visit the infamous corner. The city built two statues on the corner. One depicts a man with a guitar, nicknamed “Easy.” The other is a statue of Glenn Frey, constructed shortly after his death in 2016.

In addition to the statues, the corner features a flatbed Ford, which is another nod to the song, and a Route 66 sign that sprawls across an entire intersection.

Winslow Mayor Roberta Cano hopes this corner is a jumping-off point for other adventures. “Winslow is a special place; the hub of Arizona in a sense,” she said. “You’re in the middle of the high desert. Hopi and Navajo land to the north. South to the forest with Pine and Payson, and you go west to Flagstaff and the Grand Canyon. And let’s not forget Meteor Crater! So I like to say Winslow is the place where you stay to do everything in Arizona.”

It’s about a three-hour drive from Phoenix to Winslow. Find more information here: https://winslowarizona.org/.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.