Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

April’s Arizona Bucket List: Winslow

The Eagles iconic song, “Take it Easy,” is to thank for its reference to standing on a corner...
The Eagles iconic song, “Take it Easy,” is to thank for its reference to standing on a corner in Winslow, Arizona.(Arizona's Family)
By April Warnecke
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:19 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSLOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Along historic Route 66 in Northeastern Arizona, you’ll find people stopping by from around the world. Most have a smile on their face as they pose for a picture and a song on their mind. The Eagles iconic song, “Take it Easy,” is to thank for its reference to standing on a corner in Winslow, Arizona.

Bob Hall, CEO of the Winslow Chamber of Commerce, estimates two million people come to the city each year to visit the infamous corner. The city built two statues on the corner. One depicts a man with a guitar, nicknamed “Easy.” The other is a statue of Glenn Frey, constructed shortly after his death in 2016.

In addition to the statues, the corner features a flatbed Ford, which is another nod to the song, and a Route 66 sign that sprawls across an entire intersection.

Winslow Mayor Roberta Cano hopes this corner is a jumping-off point for other adventures. “Winslow is a special place; the hub of Arizona in a sense,” she said. “You’re in the middle of the high desert. Hopi and Navajo land to the north. South to the forest with Pine and Payson, and you go west to Flagstaff and the Grand Canyon. And let’s not forget Meteor Crater! So I like to say Winslow is the place where you stay to do everything in Arizona.”

It’s about a three-hour drive from Phoenix to Winslow. Find more information here:  https://winslowarizona.org/.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
One person taking a drug for weight loss said she also lost interest in some addictive...
Woman sues drug makers of Ozempic and Mounjaro over severe gastrointestinal issues
A suspect was rushed to a hospital following a shooting involving Mesa police officers Thursday...
Mesa police officer shoots, kills armed robbery suspect
Family members confirmed he passed away from injuries related to the attack on Sunday.
70-year-old man dies weeks after attack by alleged carjacker in Chandler
Department of Public Safety troopers say one of the semi-trucks caught on fire, which sparked a...
Westbound I-10 lanes reopen in Tonopah after semi-truck crash sparks brush fire

Latest News

Etsy sellers like Tanya Ross are frustrated with new reserves on the platform that prevent them...
Peoria woman among Etsy sellers frustrated over payment delays
The rescue stepped in to help an injured pigeon found by a Valley family.
Mesa animal rescue steps in to help injured pigeon
Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility is currently handling the...
Colombian citizen dies after being found in remote southern Arizona area
A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after becoming overheated while hiking South...
Overheated hiker in critical condition after rescue from South Mountain in Phoenix