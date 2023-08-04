6 people displaced, dog rescued after car fire spreads to 2 homes in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- No one was hurt after a fire burned through two homes in Phoenix early Friday morning.

According to Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller, a car caught on fire near 19th Avenue and Roeser Road, north of Southern Avenue, around 5:45 a.m. and spread to two homes. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the rooflines of two homes and quickly upgraded the incident to a first-alarm response, requiring more crews and resources.

Video from the Arizona’s Family news chopper showed one home with extensive damage, including a caved-in roof. Another home also had roof damage. Six people have been displaced, but one family was happily reunited with their beloved dog after it was rescued by firefighters. Members of the fire department’s Community Assistance Program also responded to help affected residents.

Keller says the fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious, but the cause is still under investigation. At one point, 19th Avenue was temporarily shut down between Roeser Road and Southern Avenue, but has since reopened.

