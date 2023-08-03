Youngest Navajo code talker shares history while being honored at Mayo Clinic

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Navajo code talkers carry a proud legacy as American heroes who helped develop secret codes that helped win World War II. There are only three code talkers still living today and the Mayo Clinic celebrated one of them Wednesday.

At 94 years old, Peter MacDonald, Sr. is the youngest living Navajo code talker. Despite the thousands of messages he and other code talkers sent during WWII, it’s the only military code in modern history never broken by the enemy. “Over 400 of us knew the code, learned the code, developed the code, and used it in every landing,” he said.

Joining the military at just 15 years old, he was part of one of the most top secret missions. “Back in the 40s, there was no Navajo words for a lot of things that was on the outside, so that means we had to develop our own words,” MacDonald said.

Creating a code using the Navajo language was done primarily by using word association. “We went to the board and wrote down letter ‘A’ equals bilasáana. Bilasáana in Navajo means apple,” he said.

For years, they were told to say they served as radio operators. It wasn’t until more than 20 years later — in the 60s — that Navajo code was declassified. “It’s not as good as if we had told them as soon as we got back,” he said. “Having to wait 23 years is not as effective in terms of understanding what we did. I wish it wasn’t kept secret that long.”

MacDonald feels his native language, then unwritten, became a secret weapon. It’s also a legacy he hopes continues to live past the original code talkers.

