Westbound I-10 lanes reopen in Tonopah after semi-truck crash sparks brush fire

TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A brush fire caused by a crash involving several semi trucks forced emergency crews to briefly shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Tonopah.

Department of Public Safety troopers say one of the semi-trucks involved in the accident caught on fire, which sparked a brush fire. Troopers confirmed there were injuries during the collision, but it’s unknown how many people are hurt. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The westbound lanes re-opened just before 3 pm, with some restrictions while cleanup is completed, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.