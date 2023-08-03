Semi truck crash on I-10 in Tonopah ignites brush fire, forces closure of westbound lanes

TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crash that sparked a brush fire has shut down a busy freeway outside of the Valley on Thursday afternoon. Officials say westbound Interstate 10 is closed near Tonopah due to a crash involving four semi-trucks.

Department of Public Safety troopers say one of the semi-trucks caught on fire, which sparked a brush fire. Troopers confirmed there were injuries during the collision, but it’s unknown how many people are hurt. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

There is no estimated time to reopen the westbound lanes. Drivers are asked to exit Wintersburg Road to get back onto I-10. For more traffic updates, click or tap here.

*UPDATE* *CLOSURE*



I-10 westbound is now CLOSED at milepost 98 due to the crash.



Traffic is exiting at Wintersburg Road to detour back onto I-10 westbound.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/xoYFDUVuao — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 3, 2023

