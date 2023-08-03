UPDATE: Phoenix couple’s long wait to rebuild home is over

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We have an update on a Phoenix couple whose house burned down more than a year ago. To rebuild their home, the couple had to get construction permits from the city of Phoenix. But that process dragged on and on and uncovered a problem that put their beautiful backyard at risk.

After a long wait, Sean McElroy can finally rebuild his home. “I actually feel like I’m back in control of my own life again, which before everything was out of my hands,” he said. “Now I’ve got my hands in everything. So it’s pretty cool.”

The McElroys’ house burned down 18 months ago. They filed for permits to rebuild, but it was a slow process, and along the way, the city of Phoenix found a significant issue. The wall surrounding the couple’s backyard -- installed by a previous owner -- shouldn’t have been there.

The couple had already invested tens of thousands of dollars in artificial grass, a pool and even a volleyball court. And it was now all at risk, unless they could get that wall permitted.

After a fire destroyed their home, a Phoenix couple has run into a big issue while trying to rebuild so the pair called On Your Side.

Desperate, the couple contacted On Your Side, and we began working with the city’s planning department. “At that point, things started moving,” McElroy said. “The city actually took it upon themselves to walk us through the whole thing, telling us exactly what they needed.”

Just six weeks after On Your Side got involved, the McElroys had permits in hand, and contractors were at work on the house. And just last week, the McElroys learned their backyard can stay. The wall built years before they bought the home is now officially permitted.

If everything goes smoothly, contractors say the McElroys can move back into their home by late October. They’re eager to return and be back in the neighborhood that supported them throughout the process. “After our fire, to have people from your own community just walk up and hand you an envelope full of cash and say ‘Here, you need this more than I do,’ we were just blown away,” McElroy said. “We’re glad to be back.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.