Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Truck leaks 180 gallons of oil during delivery in Utah

A fitting on a truck carrying the oil had failed, resulting in the oil spilling into a storm...
A fitting on a truck carrying the oil had failed, resulting in the oil spilling into a storm drain.(Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:53 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURRICANE, Utah (CNN) - Authorities say roughly 180 gallons of unused motor oil leaked out of a transport truck in Hurricane, Utah, on Wednesday.

Responding crews discovered that a fitting on the truck carrying the oil had failed. As a result, the oil didn’t dispense into the holding tank as intended and spilled over into a storm drain.

A fitting on a truck carrying the oil had failed, resulting in the oil spilling into a storm...
A fitting on a truck carrying the oil had failed, resulting in the oil spilling into a storm drain.(Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue via CNN Newsource)

No details about where the storm drain leads were provided.

Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue is working with the city as well as state health and environmental authorities to monitor the issue.

They called in a cleaning company specializing in hazardous materials to clean up the spill.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fires are ripping through debris at a business in Phoenix.
Crews gain control of fires at Phoenix industrial businesses; 3 firefighters hurt
Police say 7-year-old Pax Messerly was found at 10 p.m.
Phoenix police find missing 7-year-old boy
British Airways cancelled Phoenix flights for 11 days in 2023 during the height of the busy...
Why British Airways stopped flying to Phoenix Sky Harbor for 11 days
Police are investigating a shooting, in which at least one person is injured, in a Chandler...
At least one person injured after shooting in Chandler neighborhood
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm

Latest News

Guardsmen patrol as workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along...
Mexico recovers 2 bodies from the Rio Grande, one found near a floating barrier that Texas installed
The Saudi Arabia move was widely expected by analysts.
Saudi Arabia says it will extend oil production cuts through end of September
Police officers cordon off the scene of a stabbing rampage near a subway station in Seongnam,...
14 hurt when a man rams a car onto a sidewalk, stabs pedestrians, police in South Korea say
Arizona's largest school district started classes early Thursday. Whitney Clark reports on what...
Mesa Public Schools start new school year
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s securities fraud trial to wait until end of impeachment trial