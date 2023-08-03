Your Life
Trip tips as majority of travelers report issues

Airfare and hotels up over 20% in the last two years
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(InvestigateTV) — Of the 32% of U.S. adults who have traveled this year, nearly 80% ran into a travel-related problem, according to a new Bankrate survey.

Travelers reported higher prices are the biggest issue, with airfare and hotel costs up by about 20% over the past two years.

One in four travelers experienced other issues like delayed or canceled trips, long waits, or poor customer service.

Ted Rossman, from Bankrate, said TSA screenings are up about 10% from the same period last year.

“This pent-up demand is still a real thing,” Rossman explained. “People are still itching to get back out there after the pandemic. They’re absorbing higher prices. But all these crowds, plus limited supply, is leading to a lot of backups.”

Rossman advised travelers to look to their credit card for possible relief. A lot of credit cards come with free travel insurance perks such as helping with canceled flights or hotel rooms for unexpected delays.

“Rental car insurance is another good perk or money back,” Rossman added. “If your luggage is late so that you can buy toiletries and other essentials, credit card travel insurance can actually be really valuable. I think it’s also important to be aware that these kinds of things are happening and prepare, you know, maybe get to the airport extra early.”

When it comes to price, Rossman said be flexible with travel plans, if possible. Think about traveling in the off season or using rewards points to offset costs.

He said the more flexible you can be, the better deals you can find.

