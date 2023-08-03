Your Life
Suspect wounded in shooting involving Mesa police officers

A suspect was rushed to a hospital following a shooting involving Mesa police officers Thursday...
A suspect was rushed to a hospital following a shooting involving Mesa police officers Thursday afternoon.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) A suspect is hospitalized following a shooting involving Mesa police officers Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. near Mesa Drive and Brown Road. Mesa police confirm that a suspect was injured, but no officers were hurt. Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

The intersection is expected to be shut down for the next few hours during the investigation. Area drivers are asked to use McKellips Road for east/west travel and Center Street for north/south travel. Check back for updates.

Last month, a suspect died following an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex near the same Mesa intersection.

This is the 42nd officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 56th in the state in 2023.

