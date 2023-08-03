Your Life
Skeletal remains found in 2021 in Mohave County identified

Christopher Canning went missing on May 15, 2021.
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:23 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with a forensic genealogy company in Texas to identify the skeletal remains found in 2021. According to a post made on Wednesday, hikers discovered the remains in a remote desert area of Golden Valley in October 2021. The remains had deteriorated badly, and investigators could only determine the remains belonged to a man. Last year, the details about the remains and where they were found were entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, but few leads were made.

Last March, MCSO detectives sent the remains to Othram’s laboratory in The Woodlands, Texas. Scientists pulled DNA from the remains and then used a “Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing®” to create a comprehensive DNA profile, Othram said. The company said its in-house genealogy team worked with MCSO to develop new leads in the case. That led to detectives identifying the remains as 60-year-old Christopher Canning of Golden Valley. A family member reported him missing on May 15, 2021, roughly five months before his remains were found. Investigators haven’t determined a cause of death, but foul play isn’t suspected.

