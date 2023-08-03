Your Life
Rent vs. Buy? Why these first-time home buyers jumped into the Phoenix market

Valley real estate agent says rising mortgage interest rates have put some house hunting on hold, but rising rent is a driving factor for first-time buyers.
By Susan Campbell
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:41 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When she started her house hunt, Casey Littrell wasn’t sure about the green kitchen in one of the properties she toured. “I absolutely hated the color, and I’m a designer, so I had a hard time looking past that,” she said.

Littrell loved everything else about the condo and knew it was time to buy. “Rent had doubled in the past three years since I’ve been here,” she said. “I was paying about $1,300 for a two-bedroom two-bath, and then last year, before I decided to purchase, I was paying $2,500 for a two-bedroom two-bath. It’s just too expensive, and I was having to move every year when my lease was up because my rent was going up $400, $500, $600, and that just wasn’t affordable.”

Justin Villalon is also a first-time home buyer. “We don’t know where the market is going. We don’t know if the prices are going to go up, so we got very lucky to find this one that’s kind of an all-inclusive house. It was a no-brainer,” he said.

Villalon just closed on the house. Interest rates weren’t ideal, but he says for his family, it was better than the possibility of rent increases. “Equity is definitely the goal,” Villalon said. “If we have to refinance later, we refinance later.”

According to the National Association of Realtors, 26% of home buyers in 2022 were first-time buyers. It’s a drop compared to 2021 when 34% of home buyers were first-time buyers. Rising mortgage interest rates have put some house hunting on hold, but Valley real estate agent Trevor Halpern says the Phoenix area is reaching a tipping point where the cost of rent is driving more people to become first-time buyers. “In my personal business this year, we’ve helped five different households convert from being renters into being homeowners,” he said. “In Phoenix alone, rents are up 19% for a three-bedroom standalone home this year. It’s becoming more and more expensive to rent. It’s becoming more expensive to buy because of higher interest rates, but we’re seeing more people go, ‘Hey, I’d rather my money go back to me in building equity in this home than giving someone else money for rent.’”

Across the country, the median age of first-time buyers is 26, and the median household income is $71,000, according to NAR. Halpern says it’s important for first-time buyers to remember there will likely be some sacrifices during the search. “The first home you buy is typically not the last home you’re going to buy,” Halpern added. “Maybe you can’t afford it in Old Town Scottsdale, where you’ve been renting for the past five or six years, but by that time, maybe you’re ready for a change, and maybe you get to a different part of town that also allows you a lot of the same feel.”

It didn’t take long for Littrell to settle into home ownership and everything that comes along with it, including a couple of unexpected bills. “I’m here now!” she said. “I’m making this space fun and funky.”

Villalon feels right at home, too. “It so much feels like home,” he said. “Knowing that I’m actually putting in an investment for my future and for the family as well, it’s just so humbling.”

