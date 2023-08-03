Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Random drive-by shootings hit homes, cars, and wells in Tonopah community

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there were at least three separate shootings...
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there were at least three separate shootings Friday.(Arizona's Family)
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A rural community along Salome Highway in Tonopah is on edge. A series of shootings into homes and cars has the people living there looking over their shoulders. The suspect or suspects are still out there.

As people on the street were winding down before bed Friday, their homes, cars and wells were riddled with bullets. The worst part, most of them didn’t hear a thing.

Now the community is frantically searching for answers so this doesn’t happen again. “It’s scary. My children’s bedrooms are right there,” said one Tonopah woman who was too afraid to appear on camera. She says she hasn’t felt safe since last week. “About 6:30 Friday night, I went to give my kids a bath before bed and we had no water. So I was like, oh, that’s weird,” she said.

She went outside to check on her well water system and was horrified by what she saw. “I heard water exploding and all the pumps on our property had been shot seven-plus times,” she said.

After calling the police, she posted on the community’s Facebook page and quickly realized she wasn’t alone. “Throughout the night, more and more people started commenting that cars had been shot, homes had been shot through, other people’s wells,” she said.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there were at least three separate shootings Friday. “It’s just frustrating. You want to be able to go to bed at night without worrying about a bullet going through the wall,” a man said.

The man, who also wishes to remain anonymous, says the situation is a ticking time bomb. “That’s pretty much the big worry. Property is one thing but one of these days that bullet is gonna come through and hit somebody,” he said.

As Arizona’s Family drove along Salome Highway between 339th to 361st avenues, we could see homes hit by bullets. “We heard absolutely nothing. That’s the scary part. Do they have a silencer on their gun?” said the woman.

MCSO says they are investigating. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Right now, they believe all the bullets were fired from the same vehicle driving along this road. They have limited information and encourage people who have seen something to come forward.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI says five child sex trafficking victims were found in the Phoenix area during the...
FBI says 5 children rescued in Phoenix area after sex trafficking operation
A suspect is hospitalized and another is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in...
Suspect wounded, another in custody after officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix
One person has died in a crash on US 60 near Val Vista Drive in Mesa Tuesday afternoon.
DPS investigating deadly crash on westbound US 60 in east Mesa
Family members say that Sal was last seen shopping at Phoenix Kohl's on 19th Avenue and Bell...
Phoenix family pleads for help to find beloved grandfather last seen at Kohl’s
Police say 7-year-old Pax Messerly was found at 10 p.m.
Phoenix police find missing 7-year-old boy

Latest News

It's been five months since a driver crashed into a group of bicyclists in Goodyear, killing...
Why hasn't the driver been charged in deadly Goodyear bicycle crash?
Thanks to On Your Side, a Phoenix couple was approved to start rebuilding their home after a...
Phoenix couple gets green light to rebuild after wall dispute
MacDonald was honored at the Mayo Clinic on Wednesday. He talked about his service in WWII and...
Youngest Navajo code talker shares history while being honored at Mayo Clinic
MacDonald is the youngest of the living Navajo code talkers. The Mayo Clinic honored him at a...
Navajo code talker regales audience about his time of service
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs sits down with Arizona's Family's political editor to talk on a...
Hobbs has considered declaring extreme Phoenix heat a state of emergency