Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for August 2, 2023:
Crawfish Café - 28 S. Dobson Road, Mesa
3 violations
- Black and gray fuzzy growth on bell peppers
- Buildup of grease and food debris near an ice machine
- Eggroll filling kept past the discard date
McDonald’s - 3255 S. 48th Street, Tempe
4 violations
- Propane bottle stored directly on butter
- Eggs stored over cheese
- Burritos not cooling properly
- Cream and butter not held at the proper temperature
Café Morning Buzz - 2540 S. Val Vista Drive, Gilbert
4 violations
- Employee touching phone then tortillas
- Worker not washing up
- Diced potatoes and cheese not date marked
- Ham and bacon not stored cold enough
Bird Talk Chicken - 960 W. University Drive, Tempe
4 violations
- Blue, fuzzy organic growth on cheese
- Eggs stored above the lettuce
- Sanitizer solution too strong
- Plumbing not installed properly
Golden Valley - 832 W. Baseline Road, Mesa
5 violations
- Tubs of chicken stored above produce
- The dishwasher was not cleaned properly
- Customer chili oil re-used
- Cooked chicken and pork were not date marked
- Cooked shrimp not held at the proper temperature
Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores
Grassrootz Café - 1145 E. Washington S.t, Phoenix
Moose Lodge - 9550 W. Peoria Ave., Peoria
Taco Bell - 7847 E. McDowell Rd., Scottsdale
Harkins Theaters - 6950 E. Superstition Springs Blvd., Mesa
Ray’s Pizza - 14545 W. Grand Ave. #110, Surprise
Bop and Roll - 7000 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix
