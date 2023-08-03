Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for August 2, 2023:

Crawfish Café - 28 S. Dobson Road, Mesa

3 violations

Black and gray fuzzy growth on bell peppers

Buildup of grease and food debris near an ice machine

Eggroll filling kept past the discard date

McDonald’s - 3255 S. 48th Street, Tempe

4 violations

Propane bottle stored directly on butter

Eggs stored over cheese

Burritos not cooling properly

Cream and butter not held at the proper temperature

Café Morning Buzz - 2540 S. Val Vista Drive, Gilbert

4 violations

Employee touching phone then tortillas

Worker not washing up

Diced potatoes and cheese not date marked

Ham and bacon not stored cold enough

Bird Talk Chicken - 960 W. University Drive, Tempe

4 violations

Blue, fuzzy organic growth on cheese

Eggs stored above the lettuce

Sanitizer solution too strong

Plumbing not installed properly

Golden Valley - 832 W. Baseline Road, Mesa

5 violations

Tubs of chicken stored above produce

The dishwasher was not cleaned properly

Customer chili oil re-used

Cooked chicken and pork were not date marked

Cooked shrimp not held at the proper temperature

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Grassrootz Café - 1145 E. Washington S.t, Phoenix

Moose Lodge - 9550 W. Peoria Ave., Peoria

Taco Bell - 7847 E. McDowell Rd., Scottsdale

Harkins Theaters - 6950 E. Superstition Springs Blvd., Mesa

Ray’s Pizza - 14545 W. Grand Ave. #110, Surprise

Bop and Roll - 7000 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix

See all of our Dirty Dining reports here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.