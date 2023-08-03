Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Maricopa County health violations for the week of Aug. 2.
By Jason Barry
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:15 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for August 2, 2023:

Crawfish Café - 28 S. Dobson Road, Mesa

3 violations

  • Black and gray fuzzy growth on bell peppers
  • Buildup of grease and food debris near an ice machine
  • Eggroll filling kept past the discard date

McDonald’s - 3255 S. 48th Street, Tempe

4 violations

  • Propane bottle stored directly on butter
  • Eggs stored over cheese
  • Burritos not cooling properly
  • Cream and butter not held at the proper temperature

Café Morning Buzz - 2540 S. Val Vista Drive, Gilbert

4 violations

  • Employee touching phone then tortillas
  • Worker not washing up
  • Diced potatoes and cheese not date marked
  • Ham and bacon not stored cold enough

Bird Talk Chicken - 960 W. University Drive, Tempe

4 violations

  • Blue, fuzzy organic growth on cheese
  • Eggs stored above the lettuce
  • Sanitizer solution too strong
  • Plumbing not installed properly

Golden Valley - 832 W. Baseline Road, Mesa

5 violations

  • Tubs of chicken stored above produce
  • The dishwasher was not cleaned properly
  • Customer chili oil re-used
  • Cooked chicken and pork were not date marked
  • Cooked shrimp not held at the proper temperature

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Grassrootz Café - 1145 E. Washington S.t, Phoenix

Moose Lodge - 9550 W. Peoria Ave., Peoria

Taco Bell - 7847 E. McDowell Rd., Scottsdale

Harkins Theaters - 6950 E. Superstition Springs Blvd., Mesa

Ray’s Pizza - 14545 W. Grand Ave. #110, Surprise

Bop and Roll - 7000 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix

See all of our Dirty Dining reports here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fires are ripping through debris at a business in Phoenix.
Crews gain control of fires at Phoenix industrial businesses; 3 firefighters hurt
The FBI says five child sex trafficking victims were found in the Phoenix area during the...
FBI says 5 children rescued in Phoenix area after sex trafficking operation
Police say 7-year-old Pax Messerly was found at 10 p.m.
Phoenix police find missing 7-year-old boy
A suspect is hospitalized and another is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in...
Suspect wounded, another in custody after officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix
Family members say that Sal was last seen shopping at Phoenix Kohl's on 19th Avenue and Bell...
Phoenix family pleads for help to find beloved grandfather last seen at Kohl’s

Latest News

Major health code violations around Maricopa County restaurants.
A propane bottle above butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers
Pedro Quintana-Lujan hasn't been charged and is a free man.
Why a driver hasn’t been charged after plowing into group of bicyclists in Goodyear
It's been five months since a driver crashed into a group of bicyclists in Goodyear, killing...
Why hasn't the driver been charged in deadly Goodyear bicycle crash?
When you add it all up, On Your Side recovered or saved $23,645 for viewers during the month of...
On Your Side recovers $23K during month of July