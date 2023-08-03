Your Life
Police officer struck, killed by train while responding to call, officials say

The Easley community is remembering the life a officer Matthew Hare. (SOURCE: WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes, Freeman Stoddard and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:20 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EASLEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A South Carolina police officer died while trying to save the life of a suicidal person on train tracks, according to officials.

WHNS reports 22-year-old Easley Police Officer Matthew Hare was struck by an oncoming Amtrak train Wednesday morning.

The Easley Police Department said they received a call for assistance on the railroad tracks along East Main Street around 5 a.m.

While they responded to the call, police said they called North Norfolk Southern to stop all trains in the area.

Officials said Hare was trying to get a suicidal person off the train tracks when he was hit by the train. He died on the scene.

According to WHNS, Hare graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in March 2023 and began his career in law enforcement only a few months before he gave his life in service to his community.

A memorial for Hare was set up outside of the Easley Police Department Wednesday night.

Community members gathered around the memorial to leave flowers and notes.

The police department also started a memorial fund to help support Hare’s family. Donations can be made here.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

