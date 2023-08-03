Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

PHOTOS: Gwyneth Paltrow lists her guesthouse on Airbnb

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:59 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A lot of people leverage their homes for extra income by renting out space on Airbnb.

Now, the platform’s long list of hosts includes Gwyneth Paltrow.

The actress and Goop founder announced in a Tuesday Instagram post she is listing her guesthouse in Montecito, California for a one-night stay.

In her post, Paltrow said increased isolation due to the pandemic has damaged our sense of community and “made our lives even more fragmented.”

The post included a video of Paltrow giving a guided tour of her home.

In addition to the home and its amenities, the offering includes an assortment of Paltrow’s Goop wellness products and a guided transcendental meditation session.

The guest will also enjoy a “chef’s dinner” with Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk.

Booking requests for Paltrow’s guesthouse open on Aug. 15.

The one-night stay is scheduled for Sept. 9.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fires are ripping through debris at a business in Phoenix.
Crews gain control of fires at Phoenix industrial businesses; 3 firefighters hurt
Police say 7-year-old Pax Messerly was found at 10 p.m.
Phoenix police find missing 7-year-old boy
British Airways cancelled Phoenix flights for 11 days in 2023 during the height of the busy...
Why British Airways stopped flying to Phoenix Sky Harbor for 11 days
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Police in Arizona say Alicia Navarro, who went missing nearly 5 years ago, was found safe and...
Alicia Navarro’s family call for privacy, Glendale police ask for patience

Latest News

FILE - Kathleen McElroy poses Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M...
Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with Black journalism professor
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
A suspect was rushed to a hospital following a shooting involving Mesa police officers Thursday...
Suspect wounded in shooting involving Mesa police officers
It happened on Wednesday afternoon.
Man shot, killed at Glendale park; shooter on the loose
Maricopa County says not all cases filed will end with homes lost.
Number of eviction cases in Maricopa County highest since 2008