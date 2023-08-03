Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Parts of Phoenix-area freeways to shut down for weekend construction

Heads up if you are hitting Valley freeways this weekend!
Heads up if you are hitting Valley freeways this weekend!(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:38 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Heads up if you are hitting the road this weekend! Several major Valley freeways will be shut down for maintenance and construction projects.

Phoenix

  • Northbound I-17 will be closed between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue will also be shut down.
  • Northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) closed between Southern Avenue and Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for bridge maintenance. The northbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Baseline Road will also close.
  • Southbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) will shut down between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 for sign work and traffic shift from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday. The I-10 westbound ramp to SR 143 northbound at the Broadway Curve will be closed. Loop 202 westbound ramp to Sky Harbor Blvd (airport exit) and I-10 EB off-ramp at 48th St/SR 143 will also be shut down.
  • Loop 303 EB closed between Lake Pleasant Pkwy and I-17 for the new interchange project from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday. Westbound Loop 303 will shut down between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday.

East Valley

  • Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and I-10 in Tempe from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to westbound US 60 will be shut down, along with westbound US 60 on-ramps at Alma School and Dobson roads.

For more information and a full list of alternate routes, click or tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fires are ripping through debris at a business in Phoenix.
Crews gain control of fires at Phoenix industrial businesses; 3 firefighters hurt
Police say 7-year-old Pax Messerly was found at 10 p.m.
Phoenix police find missing 7-year-old boy
British Airways cancelled Phoenix flights for 11 days in 2023 during the height of the busy...
Why British Airways stopped flying to Phoenix Sky Harbor for 11 days
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Police in Arizona say Alicia Navarro, who went missing nearly 5 years ago, was found safe and...
Alicia Navarro’s family call for privacy, Glendale police ask for patience

Latest News

Eddie Pattillo, right, is one of those in the Kingman area impacted by the nuclear testing...
Mohave County’s ‘Forgotten Downwinders’ hopeful about new legislation
Yuma County Sheriff Leon N. Wilmot says the Pentagon’s move is concerning for all border...
Yuma County sheriff weighs in on troops being pulled from US-Mexico border
Most of southern Arizona is going to see extreme heat.
First Alert: Another hot weekend for Arizona starts Friday
Chandler police confirm two people died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this week.
Chandler police confirm shooting in neighborhood was a murder-suicide