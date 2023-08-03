Parts of Phoenix-area freeways to shut down for weekend construction
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Heads up if you are hitting the road this weekend! Several major Valley freeways will be shut down for maintenance and construction projects.
Phoenix
- Northbound I-17 will be closed between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue will also be shut down.
- Northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) closed between Southern Avenue and Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for bridge maintenance. The northbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Baseline Road will also close.
- Southbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) will shut down between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 for sign work and traffic shift from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday. The I-10 westbound ramp to SR 143 northbound at the Broadway Curve will be closed. Loop 202 westbound ramp to Sky Harbor Blvd (airport exit) and I-10 EB off-ramp at 48th St/SR 143 will also be shut down.
- Loop 303 EB closed between Lake Pleasant Pkwy and I-17 for the new interchange project from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday. Westbound Loop 303 will shut down between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday.
East Valley
- Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and I-10 in Tempe from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to westbound US 60 will be shut down, along with westbound US 60 on-ramps at Alma School and Dobson roads.
For more information and a full list of alternate routes, click or tap here.
