Parts of Phoenix-area freeways to shut down for weekend construction

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Heads up if you are hitting the road this weekend! Several major Valley freeways will be shut down for maintenance and construction projects.

Phoenix

Northbound I-17 will be closed between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue will also be shut down.

Northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) closed between Southern Avenue and Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for bridge maintenance. The northbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Baseline Road will also close.

Southbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) will shut down between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 for sign work and traffic shift from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday. The I-10 westbound ramp to SR 143 northbound at the Broadway Curve will be closed. Loop 202 westbound ramp to Sky Harbor Blvd (airport exit) and I-10 EB off-ramp at 48th St/SR 143 will also be shut down.

Loop 303 EB closed between Lake Pleasant Pkwy and I-17 for the new interchange project from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday. Westbound Loop 303 will shut down between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday.

East Valley

Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and I-10 in Tempe from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to westbound US 60 will be shut down, along with westbound US 60 on-ramps at Alma School and Dobson roads.

