Number of eviction cases in Maricopa County highest since 2008

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As rent prices increase for the Valley, evictions are also higher than they’ve ever been. New statistics show evictions are at the highest levels since 2008 in Maricopa County.

Officials say there were 7,142 eviction cases in July 2023. The areas with the highest number of evictions were Moon Valley in north Phoenix, Manistee in Glendale and Peoria, Maryvale in west Phoenix and Kyrene in Ahwatukee and Tempe. The average amount people owed was roughly $3,180. In 2019 before the pandemic, the average amount was just under $2,000.

Maricopa County says not all cases filed will end with homes lost. Instead, up to a third will be dismissed when the tenant pays, or the landlord doesn’t take the case to court. For more information about evictions, click or tap here.

