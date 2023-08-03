New montessori school opens in Mesa Public Schools

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Thursday was the first day of the new school year in Mesa Public Schools!

It also marked the opening of the Sirrine Montessori Center, which previously was a traditional elementary school. Arizona’s Family was on campus just as the bell rang. The principal, Andrea Erickson, what sets it apart is students are able to move around the classroom at their own pace. “We follow the child which is a philosophy of Dr. Maria Monestorri,” Erickson said.

The school includes 3 to 12 year-olds. They are looking at expanding with a toddler program and also including 7th and 8th graders.

Spending time outside will also be important part of the school programs and the campus leaders see it as an extension of the classroom. There is even a gardening specialist on campus that will work to beautify spaces and grow food the children can eat.

There are 81 schools in MPS and around 57,000 students, according to the district superintendent.

