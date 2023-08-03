Your Life
Man shot, killed at Glendale park; shooter on the loose

It happened on Wednesday afternoon.
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:14 PM MST
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) Glendale police are looking for the shooter who killed a man at a park on Wednesday afternoon. According to investigators, a police officer saw people running away from the area of 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 4 p.m. They then pointed the officer in the direction of Bonsall Park South, which is southeast of the intersection. There he found a 53-year-old man shot to death.

Police haven’t released a suspect description or what led up to the shooting. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. Anyone with information is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.

