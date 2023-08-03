Katie Hobbs considers declaring a state of emergency for Phoenix heat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Last year, Maricopa County broke a record for heat related deaths, and some expect that record to be broken this summer. This is why the county’s Medical Examinar’s office bought portable cooling units because the morgue is filling up. As the heat continues to scorch the Valley, some have questioned if the state government should play a larger role in responding as it does with other weather related disasters, just like floods and wildfires.

The latest numbers from the county reveal that the confirmed number of deaths for the year jumped to 39, up from 25 last week. But there are still another 312 deaths under investigation. This means the state’s largest county is keeping pace with last year’s grim count. Gov. Katie Hobbs’ critics say that if any other weather related event like a flood or wildfire killed as many people, the governor would declare an emergency.

The governor did tell Arizona’s Family that she thinks extreme heat represents a serious threat to the public and has considered declaring an emergency.

“We’re certainly looking at those options,” she said. “We’re looking at how we can be more supportive of the regional heat cooling efforts that are now a regular part of what we do in the summer, and the state can certainly be a better partner there. So we’re looking at ways — all the ways — you listed that would be tools to help address this.”

