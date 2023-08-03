Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Heat is hitting some hard, especially for those with chronic pain

Heat is hitting some hard, especially for those with chronic pain
Heat is hitting some hard, especially for those with chronic pain
By Carsyn Currier
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:52 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Although health experts say the heat impacts everyone differently, we spoke to one woman with arthritis who says this summer has been debilitating.

“Normally heat makes me feel better, but during the Monsoon, if we don’t get any rain, for me it’s the barometric pressure,” said Diannae Hernandez, Osteoarthritis Patient.

Ernest Vina, Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Arizona, said studies show that cold weather can cause arthritis flare-ups, but said doctors say the humidity and barometric pressure this time of year can pack quite the punch.

Hernandez said it feels like the weight of the world is on her shoulders.

“I have both arms that I can do something right here, but I can’t lift them. The pain is unreal,” said Hernandez.

She’s not alone. A simple post on the NextDoor app shows a lot of Tucson residents are in pain.

One woman said, “The heat usually improves my mom’s R-A, but the humidity does not. The cold is terrible on her.”

Another added, “It’s the barometric pressure change that causes me grief more than just the ‘heat.’”

Although studies show that cold weather causes more arthritis symptoms, Vina said reports of pain this summer aren’t shocking.

“There are different types of arthritis. There are actually arthritis patients who tend to do worse with hotter temperatures,” said Vina.

Patients like Diannae just want some relief.

“Oftentimes, arthritic patients who can’t take pain medications, we try to search for solutions to help us. We try this and try that. We may get temporary pain relief but the arthritis gets so severe that a lot of times, there’s not a lot you can do,” Hernandez said.

In the meantime, Vina says there are a few things you can do while we wait for the weather conditions to ease.

“Increased activity can actually strengthen your muscles that surround your joints and can actually improve arthritis symptoms. We typically recommend stretching in these patients. Even something as simple as stretching can be helpful in minimizing your stiffness and get you going. In arthritis patients, having a healthy weight can also be very helpful,” said Vina.

If these weather conditions are getting to you, contact your doctor. They can walk you through the best way to get relief.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fires are ripping through debris at a business in Phoenix.
Crews gain control of fires at Phoenix industrial businesses; 3 firefighters hurt
The FBI says five child sex trafficking victims were found in the Phoenix area during the...
FBI says 5 children rescued in Phoenix area after sex trafficking operation
Police say 7-year-old Pax Messerly was found at 10 p.m.
Phoenix police find missing 7-year-old boy
A suspect is hospitalized and another is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in...
Suspect wounded, another in custody after officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix
Family members say that Sal was last seen shopping at Phoenix Kohl's on 19th Avenue and Bell...
Phoenix family pleads for help to find beloved grandfather last seen at Kohl’s

Latest News

A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Major health code violations around Maricopa County restaurants.
A propane bottle above butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers
Behind the Scenes of 'Big Brother' Season 12.
Behind the scenes of 'Big Brother' season 12, which featured a Mesa resident
These students are on a challenge trip in Alaska to learn skills for life.
Arizona’s low-income students getting boost from STEP
The Student Expedition Program has been in Arizona for over 20 years and started with...
Step program helping Arizona's low-income kids achieve