Glendale firefighters host back-to-school drive for students

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As back-to-school season begins, some firefighters decided to go above and beyond for West Valley students. Glendale Firefighters Charities teamed up with the Salvation Army to help out the community with a successful back-to-school drive.

Earlier this week, volunteers were able to fill up over 250 backpacks with all the tools students need to succeed. Kids got to pick out their gear and even had the chance to do back-to-school shopping! Glendale Firefighters Charities gave away hundreds of pieces of clothing, blankets, shoes and more.

