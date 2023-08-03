Former Phoenix restaurant owner bounces back after COVID pandemic

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Breadfruit and Rum Bar was one of Phoenix’s hottest restaurants, with rave reviews and customers returning night after night. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. “We had a very difficult time, trying to pivot to take-out service,” said former restaurant owner Dwayne Allen. “The nature of food we offered was not conducive to take out.”

Allen had no choice but to close the restaurant down after 12 years of serving the community. But instead of feeling sorry for himself, Allen wasted no time starting a new project. Allen created his own homemade non-alcoholic beverage business called Big Marble Organics. “We decided to build our own production facility to allow us to make ginger beer ourselves and make it the way we wanted to make it,” said Allen. “Clean ingredients, no artificial flavors, no preservatives, just good, clean delicious ginger beer.”

The 48-year-old entrepreneur said there was a ginger beer business from Jamaica, where he grew up, that he absolutely loved. But that company went under, so Allen decided to make his own, and the response has been overwhelming. “The first month of business, I think we sold about 50 cases,” said Allen. “Right now, we’re selling about 500-600 cases a month. We’ve grown significantly in the three years we’ve been here.”

Allen admits selling ginger beer and the other mixers is a bit different than taking reservations and running a restaurant, but he wouldn’t change a thing. He has customers across the country and his drinks are being sold in an assortment of stores Fry’s, Total Wine, AJ’s and Whole Foods.

Not bad, considering how bleak things looked during COVID. “This is the world stage, and for us to be in this position a mere three years after the launch, words can’t describe how excited and thrilled we are,” said Allen. For information on the non-alcoholic beverages visit https://bigmarble.com/

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.