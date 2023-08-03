First Alert: Another hot weekend for Arizona starts Friday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was another 110+ degree day in the Valley for Thursday. That makes 36 days for this year, blowing right past the average of 21 per year. The record of 53 set in 2020 could be in danger as we settle in for another excessive heat warning that starts on Friday.

FIRST ALERT-Extreme heat taking hold across the Valley and south-central Arizona through Monday (AZ Family)

Expect clear skies and drier conditions for Thursday night, with overnight lows in the upper 80s. Our First Alert weather days for extreme heat start Friday with highs expected to be 113 degrees, 7 degrees above the average for August. Our First Alert weather days will extend into the weekend and Monday as highs will be in the 113-115 range. The only relief, it will “feel” like a dry heat as our dewpoints start to drop into the 40s and upper 30s as our monsoon moisture flow takes an extended break. The High Country will also remain mostly silent for storm chances. Morning lows will be slightly cooler than what we experienced in July with these dry conditions. But this heat is still dangerous, even deadly for those exposed to it outside without shade or cooling areas. Please keep an eye on each other and we will get through it together!

