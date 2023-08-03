Your Life
Father and son missing for almost a month, last seen in Goodyear

Dalton, 25, and father Chad, 51, have been missing since mid-July and their family need your...
Dalton, 25, and father Chad, 51, have been missing since mid-July and their family need your help finding them.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM MST
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A father and his adult son went missing almost a month ago, and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help.

Chad Stuart Holvig, 51, and his son, 25-year-old Dalton Holvig, were reported missing early- to mid-July. Chad left his home in Tonopah on July 4 to visit Dalton in Goodyear, according to his family. Chad hasn’t been in contact with his family in Tonopah since July 6, which the family says is unusual behavior as he also left his dogs and personal possessions behind.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown steel hiking boots, a navy blue short-sleeved T-shirt with a yellow logo on the front, a black baseball cap and a black backpack. He was driving a 1999 black Dodge Durango.

Dalton was last seen on July 10 near Citrus Road and Roosevelt Street in Goodyear. Family members say he had a leg injury.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to call (602) 876-1011 and reference report #IR23017982 for Chad and report #IR23019859 for Dalton.

Dalton Holvig, 25, has been missing of almost a month, along with his father Chad. He was last...
Dalton Holvig, 25, has been missing of almost a month, along with his father Chad. He was last seen in Goodyear near Citrus Road and Roosevelt Street with an injured leg.(Courtesy of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
Chad Holvig, 51, went from his home in Tonopah to Goodyear to visit his son Dalton. He hasn't...
Chad Holvig, 51, went from his home in Tonopah to Goodyear to visit his son Dalton. He hasn't been heard or seen from for over a month.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

