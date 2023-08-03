Your Life
Excessive heat returns to Phoenix for the weekend

By April Warnecke
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:48 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s looks like we’re headed into a monsoon break for much of Arizona, starting today. In the Valley, look for sunny, hot and dry conditions today with an afternoon high of 112 degrees.

High pressure moving toward Arizona will keep temperatures climbing as we head toward the weekend. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Friday through Monday. Afternoon temperatures will be near record levels, peaking between 114 to 116 from Friday through at least the middle of next week.

Morning lows should be slightly cooler than what we’ve seen lately --generally in the 80s—thanks to drier air in place. That dry air will also cut storm chances. Look for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the high country today before clear skies dominate heading into what looks to be a quiet and dry weekend statewide.

Storm chances may return to the high country by the middle of next week, but at this point, the Valley looks to continue it’s dry streak through at least mid-August.

