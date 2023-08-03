Your Life
Chandler neighborhood pushing for answers following shooting

Chandler police didn't release any new information about a shooting in a quiet neighborhood and that has a community frustrated.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:37 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Chandler neighborhood was shaken up as police flooded the area following a shooting late Tuesday. “My wife and I were about to leave the house, then we saw police. Next thing you know, one of the cops got in his backseat and pulled out his rifle,” said Kevin Israel, who lives in the area. Neighbors like Israel were forced to stay indoors near the area of Arizona Avenue and Queen Creek Road. Confused about what was going on, Isreal said he was in a group chat with other neighbors where he said one person tried to get answers but was quickly turned away. “He tried to go out his door to see what was going on and immediately cops said get back in the house, stay in the house,” he said. The only information Chandler police have released is a confirmed gunshot wound with at least one person injured in the shooting. There’s no word on their condition or what led to the shooting.

Arizona’s Family searched property records at the location of the shooting and then reached out to Tempe Elementary School District, who told us one of the people who lives there was a long-time employee with the district of more than 20 years. Israel said the family where the shooting happened was still new to the area, having moved in this year. “They were really nice people, kept to themselves, didn’t seem like any trouble as going on,” said Isreal.

What concerns Israel following that tragic night in his neighborhood is just how little information the police are releasing. “There was no information so we didn’t know what was going on, how dangerous it was. All we knew was to wait inside the house and wait for the streets to clear. We still don’t have any information as far as what happened or what went on,” he said.

