Chandler police confirm shooting in neighborhood was a murder-suicide

Chandler police confirm two people died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this week.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:19 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police confirmed on Thursday that a shooting earlier this week at a home was a murder-suicide and released the names of a man and woman who died. They’ve been identified as 45-year-old Michelle Hicks and 49-year-old Rafael Quezada.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a shooting call at a house near Arizona Avenue and Queen Creek Road. The person who called 911 said that a man shot a woman inside the home. When police arrived, two people got out of the house unharmed. Inside, officers found Hicks and Quezada dead. Police believe Quezada shot Hicks before turning the gun on himself.

Details about what led up to the shooting have not been released. An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

