Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Bloody passenger subdued on Delta flight after threatening attendant, witness says

An unruly Delta passenger reportedly was taken into police custody after landing in New Orleans.
An unruly Delta passenger reportedly was taken into police custody after landing in New Orleans.(Alexandre Doumenjou | master films | Delta Air Lines | MGN | FIle image)
By Maddie Kerth, WVUE staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A passenger is reportedly in police custody after threatening a Delta flight attendant.

WVUE reports that the incident occurred on Delta flight 2432 from Atlanta to New Orleans Wednesday night where the crew and passengers had to subdue a disruptive passenger upon the plane’s landing.

A fellow passenger on the flight, who wished to remain anonymous, told WVUE that authorities were called to offer medical assistance to the unruly man who was bleeding profusely from his neck.

According to the witness, the man put a flight attendant into a chokehold and brandished what appeared to be a piece of broken glass against the attendant’s neck while threatening to cut off her head if anyone came too close.

Eight people subdued the man until law enforcement boarded the plane, the witness said.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies apprehended the man upon landing.

Deputies said the unidentified man was receiving medical treatment for his injuries.

The flight attendant involved suffered minor injuries. Deputies reported the worker suffered two cuts that were treated at the scene.

“Delta flight 2432 operating from Atlanta to New Orleans was met by law enforcement personnel upon landing following a reported customer issue onboard,” a Delta spokesperson said.

Adding, “Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior on our aircraft and in our airports. Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our people and our customers.”

The sheriff’s office said this was their third airport arrest this week.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI says five child sex trafficking victims were found in the Phoenix area during the...
FBI says 5 children rescued in Phoenix area after sex trafficking operation
A suspect is hospitalized and another is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in...
Suspect wounded, another in custody after officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix
One person has died in a crash on US 60 near Val Vista Drive in Mesa Tuesday afternoon.
DPS investigating deadly crash on westbound US 60 in east Mesa
Family members say that Sal was last seen shopping at Phoenix Kohl's on 19th Avenue and Bell...
Phoenix family pleads for help to find beloved grandfather last seen at Kohl’s
Police say 7-year-old Pax Messerly was found at 10 p.m.
Phoenix police find missing 7-year-old boy

Latest News

Pedro Quintana-Lujan hasn't been charged and is a free man.
Why a driver hasn’t been charged after plowing into group of bicyclists in Goodyear
As of Aug. 1, Maricopa County has recorded 39 heat-associated deaths.
14 additional deaths in Maricopa County tied to record heat wave in Arizona
A police pursuit in Ohio eventually led to the kidnapping of a tractor-trailer driver, spurring...
Pair killed in shootout with Ohio state troopers following pursuits, kidnapping
A police pursuit in Ohio eventually led to the kidnapping of a tractor-trailer driver, spurring...
Suspects involved in hostage standoff dead, shot by Ohio troopers
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a meeting of the North Atlantic Council with Partner...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife announce their separation